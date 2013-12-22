THROAT: diffusi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Smile Less''

|
Si intitola Smile Less, il terzo album dei finlandesi Throat e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 14 maggio tramite la Svart Records.
L'album è stato registrato nei Tonehaven Recording Studio con Tom Brooke, il mixer è stato fatto da Andrew Schneider e il master invece è stato curato da Carl Saff.
A lato è disponibile la copertina (curata da Paul Van Trigt) mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Conveyer Line
2. Grounding
3. Shots
4. Deadpan
5. Home Is Where Your Hurt Is
6. Vanilla Cuts
7. Hospice
Inoltre è possibile vedere il video ufficiale realizzato dalla band per il singolo Vanilla Cuts.