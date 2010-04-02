BOMBER: entrano nel roster della Napalm Records

|
L'etichetta discografica Napalm Records ha rivelato, tramite i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto il quartetto hard-rock svedese Bomber. Al momento la band è al lavoro sul suo disco di debutto, che sarà il seguito del loro EP del 2017 Arrival.
Di seguito potete leggere le loro dichiarazioni:
"We are very excited to become a part of the great Napalm Records! As we lay down the finishing touches on our debut album we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with this mighty label and can't wait for everyone to hear our new music. Beware the nocturnal creatures..."