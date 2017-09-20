NANCY WILSON: ascolta il tributo a Eddie Van Halen ‘‘4 Edward’’

|
Nancy Wilson, co-fondatrice e chitarrista degli Heart, pubblicherà il prossimo 7 maggio 2021 il suo album di debutto solista You and Me tramite l’etichetta Carry On Music.
Dal platter è stato diffuso un nuovo brano, la traccia di chiusura strumentale 4 Edward, dedicata a Eddie Van Halen.
Riguardo le motivazioni che l'hanno spinta a scrivere un brano acustico in onore del compianto chitarrista, Nancy Wilson ha spiegato:
"When Heart toured with Van Halen I asked Eddie why he never played acoustic guitar, his response ‘I don’t have one'. I gave Eddie one of mine and he immediately wrote a song on it that stole my heart. After he passed, it hit me so hard I felt it was time to pay tribute to him.”
E ancora:
"The song I wrote for [Eddie] was trying to mirror the song that I heard him write on the acoustic back in the '80s when I gave him his — supposedly, it was his first acoustic guitar, which is hard to believe. And the next morning, at the crack of dawn, he called my hotel room and said, 'Listen to this,' and played me this beautiful piece of music that was almost classical in the introduction, and then it got kind of rock in the middle, and then it ended in a more classical style.
[...] And I finally figured it out: it should be a minute and a half; it should start with a classical intro and end with a classical outro-type thing, with a little bit of rock in the middle. So I finally figured it out."
4 Edward è ascoltabile di seguito: