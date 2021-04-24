WRISTMEETRAZOR: uscirà a giugno l'album ''Replica of a Strange Love'', ascolta il primo singolo

|
La band metalcore Wristmeetrazor ha annunciato per l'11 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Prosthetic Records, del loro nuovo disco Replica of a Strange Love.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Anemic (The Same Six Words).
Tracklist:
01. Our Distress Entwined
02. Last Tango in Paris (w. Isaac Hale of Knocked Loose)
03. Sycophant
04. Nietzsche is Dead
05. Love’s Labor’s Lost
06. Anemic (The Same Six Words)
07. Eyes of Sulfide
08. Dies Iræ
09. 99 & 44/100
10. A Fractured Dovetail Romance
11. This Summer’s Sorrow II: Growing Old in The Waiting Place
12. All the Way Alive