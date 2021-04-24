      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Replica of a Strange Love - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

26/04/21
OSIRIS
Meanders A Soul​.​.​.

30/04/21
GARY MOORE
How Blue Can You Get

30/04/21
WITCHBOUND
End of Paradise

30/04/21
OCEANS
We Are Not Okay

30/04/21
ELFFOR
Condemned to Wander

30/04/21
PINK FLOYD
Live at Knebworth 1990

30/04/21
POVERTY`S NO CRIME
A Secret to Hide

30/04/21
GOJIRA
Fortitude

30/04/21
UNGFELL
Es Grauet

30/04/21
FARCRY
Balance

CONCERTI

05/05/21
SONS OF APOLLO (ANNULLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

07/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

08/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

09/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

10/05/21
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

12/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

15/05/21
VEKTOR + CRYPTOSIS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
WRISTMEETRAZOR: uscirà a giugno l'album ''Replica of a Strange Love'', ascolta il primo singolo
25/04/2021 - 09:11 (22 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/04/2021 - 09:11
WRISTMEETRAZOR: uscirà a giugno l'album ''Replica of a Strange Love'', ascolta il primo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/04/2021 - 09:44
MORGARTEN: presentano un singolo dal nuovo album
25/04/2021 - 09:33
NETHERBIRD: i dettagli di ''Arete'' ed il lyric video di ''Towers of the Night''
25/04/2021 - 09:28
SCHATTENMANN: ecco il video di ''Choleriker''
25/04/2021 - 09:20
CONSTANCIA: firmano per Pride & Joy Music, guarda il lyric video della titletrack del nuovo album
25/04/2021 - 00:14
MAMMOTH WVH: disponibile il lyric video della nuova ‘‘Feel’’
25/04/2021 - 00:01
NANCY WILSON: ascolta il tributo a Eddie Van Halen ‘‘4 Edward’’
25/04/2021 - 00:00
PSYCHOSEXUAL: diffondono il video di ‘‘Devil from Hell’’ e annunciano il secondo album
24/04/2021 - 19:27
THIS ENDING: ascolta ''Eclipse of the Dead'' dal nuovo album
24/04/2021 - 19:17
LINDEMANN: ''Blut'' è il nuovo singolo dal nuovo Live Album/DVD
24/04/2021 - 19:14
FROM SORROW TO SERENITY: online il video di ''Tell All''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     