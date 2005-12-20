PHARAOH: ecco i dettagli di ‘‘The Powers that Be’’, ascolta ‘‘Lost in the Waves’’

|
Gli statunitensi Pharaoh di Tim Aymar torneranno sulle scene il prossimo 18 giugno 2021, quando pubblicheranno tramite Cruz del Sur Music il loro quinto full-lenght The Powers that Be.
Mentre a lato è visibile la copertina del disco, di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
1. The Powers That Be
2. Will We Rise
3. Waiting to Drown
4. Lost in the Waves
5. Ride Us to Hell
6. When the World Was Mine
7. Freedom
8. Dying Sun
9. I Can Hear Them
La prima canzone estratta dal disco è Lost in the Waves, ascoltabile interagendo con il player sottostante: