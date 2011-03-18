NANOWAR OF STEEL: previsto per luglio il nuovo album ''Italian Folk Metal'', ecco il primo singolo

|
Gli italiani Nanowar of Steel hanno annunciato per il 2 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album Italian Folk Metal.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band e vedere il video di La Maledizione di Capitan Findus, brano che vede la presenza di Maurizio Merluzzo e Mark "the Hammer" Arata. Inoltre potete vedere la clip della versione tedesca del brano, intitolata Der Fluch des Kapt’n Iglo
As a famous pop band, we grew up and grew tired of having to deal with millions of billions of fans and euros.
That's why we decided to harden up our music and move towards a brand new style - HEAVY METAL.
To show our commitment to this genre we just recorded and released a new song in the most METAL language ever, German.
The song is titled: DER FLUCH DES KAPT'N IGLO
We sailed long and hard throughout the seven seas to tell you the story of the most merciless, the most terrific, the most crispy and crunchy pirate that ever lived: Capitan Findus/Kaptn Iglo! Are you ready to fry a school of cod, grill some shrimps and roast a salmon with us on our quest for a treasure wrapped in golden breadcrumbs?"
Tracklist:
01. Requiem per Gigi Sabani in Re minore
02. L'Assedio di Porto Cervo
03. La Maledizione di Capitan Findus
04. La Marcia su Piazza Grande
05. La Mazurka del Vecchio che Guarda i Cantieri
06. La Polenta Taragnarock
07. Scugnizzi of the Land of Fires
08. Rosario
09. Il Signore degli Anelli dello Stadio
10. Gabonzo Robot
11. Sulle Aliquote Della Libertà
12. Der Fluch des Kapt’n Iglo
13. El Baile del Viejo que Mira las obras