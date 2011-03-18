NANOWAR OF STEEL: previsto per luglio il nuovo album ''Italian Folk Metal'', ecco il primo singolo

27/04/2021 - 14:17 (165 letture)



Federico "Vandroy" Landini 2 Pezzo carino, non capisco ancora come là Napalm si sia buttata su una band che ha un pubblico ovviamente limitato a causa del cantato italiano. Non ho idea però del numero di copie vendute dei loro precedenti dischi, personalmente li apprezzo, visti dal vivo ma mai prenderò un loro disco. 1 Beh, bentornati. Ci hanno provato e sono tornati indietro? non sono mai andati via? era una presa per il cul@? Chissà...