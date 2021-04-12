NECROGOD: i dettagli di ''In Extremis'', ascolta ''Bringers of Blasphemy''

Gli svedesi Necrogod
hanno annunciato per il 15 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite Transcending Obscurity Records
, del loro disco di debutto In Extremis
.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Bringers of Blasphemy
, mentra a questo link
trovate il brano In Mortal Confinement
.
Tracklist:01. Bringers Of Blasphemy
02. In Mortal Confinement
03. The Brutal Path (Straight To Hell)
04. Remain The Same Again
05. The Obsessive And The Deranged
06. In The Reign Of Gore
07. When Madness Has Taken Control
08. Moribund
09. Transcending To Persist