GORGON: tornano con il nuovo album ''Traditio Satanae''

I blackster Gorgon hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Traditio Satanae, seguito del disco del 2019 The Veil of Darkness. Il nuovo album verrà pubblicato il prossimo 11 giugno tramite la Osmose Productions.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Blood Of Sorcerer
2. Death Was Here
3. Entrancing Cemetery
4. Let Me See Behind
5. Sacrilegious Confessions
6. My Filth Is Worth Your Purity
7. Traditio Satanae
8. As Dawn Will Be Slow To Come
9. The Long Quest
10. Scorched Earth Operation
11. At The Beginning There Was Hate