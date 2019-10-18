      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Judas - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/04/21
OCEANS
We Are Not Okay

30/04/21
PINK FLOYD
Live at Knebworth 1990

30/04/21
FYRNASK
VII – Kenoma

30/04/21
GARY MOORE
How Blue Can You Get

30/04/21
BLOODY HELL
The Bloodening

30/04/21
GOJIRA
Fortitude

30/04/21
POVERTY`S NO CRIME
A Secret to Hide

30/04/21
ESCAPE
Fire In the Sky

30/04/21
STEVE VON TILL
A Deep Voiceless Wilderness

30/04/21
UNGFELL
Es Grauet

CONCERTI

05/05/21
SONS OF APOLLO (ANNULLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

07/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

08/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

09/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

10/05/21
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

12/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

15/05/21
VEKTOR + CRYPTOSIS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
LORD OF THE LOST: in arrivo il nuovo album ''Judas'', ecco il primo brano
29/04/2021 - 15:59 (60 letture)

Beta
Giovedì 29 Aprile 2021, 19.22.12
1
I due singoli finora pubblicati sono molto belli e diversi dal solito, questo video è fatto veramente molto bene (come tutti i loro, del resto .... la VD pictures è una garanzia) e il doppio CD mi intriga non poco, mi sembra un lavoro molto ben ragionato (nel senso, dietro c'è un concept ben pensato, leggendo i titoli dei brani). Se è tutto sul livello dei singoli, c'è da aspettarsi un gran lavoro. Molto ma molto curiosa. PS: il cantante parteciperà ad un brano dei Powerwolf nel nuovo disco dei lupi ... hype XD
ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/04/2021 - 15:59
LORD OF THE LOST: in arrivo il nuovo album ''Judas'', ecco il primo brano
15/04/2021 - 09:17
LORD OF THE LOST: ecco il video di ''The Death of all Colours''
24/11/2020 - 19:06
LORD OF THE LOST: online il video di ''We Were Young''
11/09/2020 - 16:08
LORD OF THE LOST: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Schwarz Tot Gold''
31/07/2020 - 17:21
LORD OF THE LOST: disponibile un nuovo brano da ''Swan Songs III''
10/07/2020 - 17:34
LORD OF THE LOST: ecco ''Dying on the Moon'' dal prossimo album
12/06/2020 - 11:31
LORD OF THE LOST: ascolta la nuova ‘‘A Splintered Mind’’
15/05/2020 - 16:11
LORD OF THE LOST: disponibili i dettagli di ''Swan Songs III''
05/04/2020 - 10:26
LORD OF THE LOST: guarda il video di ''We Were Young'' con il coro
18/10/2019 - 19:07
LORD OF THE LOST: pubblicano il video di ''Ruins''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/04/2021 - 19:44
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: ascolta ‘‘Face of a Stranger’' dal nuovo EP in uscita ad agosto
29/04/2021 - 17:36
HARDLINE: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''Heart, Mind and Soul''
29/04/2021 - 17:18
DISKORD: ascolta ''Abnegations'' dal nuovo album
29/04/2021 - 17:10
KARPENTER: a maggio il disco di debutto, ecco ''The Manor''
29/04/2021 - 16:50
JESS AND THE ANCIENT ONES: annunciano il nuovo album ''Vertigo'', ascolta un brano
29/04/2021 - 16:45
UNGFELL: tutto il nuovo ''Es Grauet'' in streaming
29/04/2021 - 12:05
ASIA: a giugno uscirà il box-set celebrativo del quarantennale ‘‘The Reunion Albums. 2007-2012’’
29/04/2021 - 11:34
CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX: in arrivo il nuovo doppio singolo ''Painful Reminder / Dead is Dead''
29/04/2021 - 09:00
THE SPIRIT: in studio per il nuovo album
29/04/2021 - 08:51
GORGON: tornano con il nuovo album ''Traditio Satanae''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     