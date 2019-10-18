LORD OF THE LOST: in arrivo il nuovo album ''Judas'', ecco il primo brano

|
I Lord of the Lost hanno annunciato per il 2 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album Judas.
Di seguito potete vedere il video del primo singolo, Priest.
Tracklist:
CD1: Damnation
01. Priest
02. For They Know Not What They Do
03. Your Star Has Led You Astray
04. Born with a Broken Heart
05. The 13th
06. In the Field of Blood
07. 2000 Years a Pyre
08. Death Is Just a Kiss Away
09. The Heart Is a Traitor
10. Euphoria
11. Be Still and Know
12. The Death of All Colours
CD2: Salvation
01. The Gospel of Judas
02. Viva Vendetta
03. Argent
04. The Heartbeat of the Devil
05. And it Was Night
06. My Constellation
07. The Ashes of Flowers
08. Iskarioth
09. A War Within
10. A World where We Belong
11. Apokatastasis
12. Work of Salvation