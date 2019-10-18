LORD OF THE LOST: in arrivo il nuovo album ''Judas'', ecco il primo brano

Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 1 hype XD I due singoli finora pubblicati sono molto belli e diversi dal solito, questo video è fatto veramente molto bene (come tutti i loro, del resto .... la VD pictures è una garanzia) e il doppio CD mi intriga non poco, mi sembra un lavoro molto ben ragionato (nel senso, dietro c'è un concept ben pensato, leggendo i titoli dei brani). Se è tutto sul livello dei singoli, c'è da aspettarsi un gran lavoro. Molto ma molto curiosa. PS: il cantante parteciperà ad un brano dei Powerwolf nel nuovo disco dei lupi ...hype XD