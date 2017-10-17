PIG DESTROYER: online il nuovo live album ''Pornorgraphers of Sound - Live in NYC''

|
La formazione grindcore Pig Destroyer ha pubblicato oggi, in formato digitale tramite la Relapse Records, il nuovo live album Pornorgraphers of Sound: Live in NYC, registrazione dei due show che la band ha tenuto al Saint Vitus nel 2019.
Per la visione fisica bisognerà aspettare il prossimo 11 giugno.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Sys
2. The American’s Head
3. Eve
4. Loathsome
5. Scarlet Hourglass
6. Thumbsucker
7. The Gentleman
8. Sourheart
9. Concrete Beast
10. Rotten Yellow
11. Deathtripper
12. Circle River
13. Totaled
14. Crippled Horses
15. Gravedancer
16. The Machete Twins
17. Jennifer
18. Cheerleader Corpses
19. Scatology Homework
20. Trojan Whore
21. Piss Angel
22. Starbelly
23. Junkyard God