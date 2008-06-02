      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Belle Dame - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/04/21
GARY MOORE
How Blue Can You Get

30/04/21
SNAIL
Fractal Altar

30/04/21
OCEANS
We Are Not Okay

30/04/21
ESCAPE
Fire In the Sky

30/04/21
UNGFELL
Es Grauet

30/04/21
FARCRY
Balance

30/04/21
BLOODY HELL
The Bloodening

30/04/21
POVERTY`S NO CRIME
A Secret to Hide

30/04/21
GOJIRA
Fortitude

30/04/21
STEVE VON TILL
A Deep Voiceless Wilderness

CONCERTI

05/05/21
SONS OF APOLLO (ANNULLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

07/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

08/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

09/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

10/05/21
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

12/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

15/05/21
VEKTOR + CRYPTOSIS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
GOAD: a maggio il nuovo album ''La Belle Dame'', disponibile il primo singolo
30/04/2021 - 09:36 (28 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/04/2021 - 09:36
GOAD: a maggio il nuovo album ''La Belle Dame'', disponibile il primo singolo
02/06/2008
GRIMPEM MIRE: nuova band per James Goad
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/04/2021 - 09:36
INCHIUVATU: ascolta la nuova ''S u c a !''
30/04/2021 - 09:29
SNAIL: ecco il video di ''Mission from God''
30/04/2021 - 08:42
NATTVERD: disponibile in streaming il nuovo album ''Vandring''
30/04/2021 - 08:36
AT THE GATES: ascolta la nuova ''Spectre of Extinction''
29/04/2021 - 22:29
PIG DESTROYER: online il nuovo live album ''Pornorgraphers of Sound - Live in NYC''
29/04/2021 - 22:26
BECERUS: ascolta il debutto ''Homo Homini Brutus'' integralmente
29/04/2021 - 22:21
VREID: tutto il film del disco ''Wild North West'' in streaming
29/04/2021 - 22:13
EPICA: uno show in streaming il prossimo 12 giugno
29/04/2021 - 21:34
GRETA VAN FLEET: disponibile il live video di ''Built By Nations''
29/04/2021 - 19:44
DIRKSCHNEIDER & THE OLD GANG: ascolta ‘‘Face of a Stranger’' dal nuovo EP in uscita ad agosto
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     