GOAD: a maggio il nuovo album ''La Belle Dame'', disponibile il primo singolo

|
I prog-rocker GOAD hanno annunciato per il 7 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite My Kingdom Music, del loro nuovo album La Belle Dame. Il disco è un concept dedicato all'omonima ballata scritta dal poeta John Keats.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di The Man in the Dreamland.
Tracklist:
01. The Haunted Palace In The Poe’ Land
02. The Queen Of The Valley
03. The Man In The Dreamland
04. Magic Stairway pt. 1
05. Magic Stairway pt. 2
06. Magic Stairway pt. 3
07. To Sorrow Good Morrow pt. 1
08. To Sorrow Good Morrow pt. 2
09. To Sorrow Good Morrow pt. 3
10. To Sorrow Good Morrow pt. 4
11. To Sorrow Good Morrow pt. 5
12. The Sweetness Of The Pain pt. 1
13. The Sweetness Of The Pain pt. 2
14. The Sweetness Of The Pain pt. 3