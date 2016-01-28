      Privacy Policy
 
RINGS OF SATURN: licenziati dalla Nuclear Blast
01/05/2021 - 17:11 (46 letture)

Trey
Sabato 1 Maggio 2021, 18.57.40
1
Secondo me sono stati licenziati perché fanno veramente cagare, non per altro. Questa è musica farlocca che può comporre chiunque sappia smanettare con editing audio
46
01/02/2016
Live Report
AVERSIONS CROWN + RINGS OF SATURN + A NIGHT IN TEXAS + WORMHOLE + HUMAN IMPROVEMENT PROCESS
@Cycle Club, Calenzano (FI), 28/1/2016
 
