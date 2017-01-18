POWERWOLF: i dettagli del bonus disc ''Missa Cantorem''

I Powerwolf
hanno rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, quelli che sono i dettagli di Missa Cantorem
, bonus disc che farà parte del loro nuovo disco Call of the Wild
(qui i dettagli
), in uscita il 9 luglio per la Napalm Records
.
Tracklist:01. Sanctified With Dynamite w. Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear)
02. Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend w. Alissa White-Gluz(Arch Enemy)
03. Nightside Of Siberia w. Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth)
04. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone w. Doro Pesch
05. Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike) w. Matthew Kiichi Heafy (Trivium)
06. Killers With The Cross w. Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork)
07. Kiss Of The Cobra King w. Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost)
08. We Drink Your Blood w. Johannes Eckerström (Avatar)
09. Resurrection By Erection w. Christopher Bowes(Alestorm)
10. Saturday Satan w. Jari Mäenpää (Wintersun)