KAMBRIUM: online la clip di ''Cybernetic Overload'' dal nuovo album

Attraverso il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video di Cybernetic Overload, brano degli epic-death metaller tedeschi Kambrium presente sul loro nuovo disco, Synthetic ERA, in uscita il 9 luglio per la Reaper Entertainment Europe.
Tracklist:
01. Neon Death (Intro)
02. Cybernetic Overload
03. Shadow Construct
04. Creator Of Dreams
05. Nature, Error: 404
06. Ghost Of The Machine
07. To The Core
08. Holographic Satisfaction
09. Synthetic ERA
10. Nightly Beast Mode
11. Transcendence
12. After It All