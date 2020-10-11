TALAS: scomparso il cantante Phil Naro

Apprendiamo la trista notizia della scomparsa di Phil Naro
, voce dei Talas
di Billy Sheehan
, che dall'autunno 2019 era alle prese con una battaglia contro un cancro alla lingua, come riportato qui
.
A dare il tragico annuncio è stata la famiglia del cantante, che ha spiegato come l'artista si sia spento la scorsa notte nella sua casa di Rochester, nello Stato americano di New York, circondato dalla famiglia stessa e dai suoi più cari amici.
Riportiamo di seguito il comunicato dei famigliari:"It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of our son, father, friend and musician Phillip Sampognaro, known professionally as Phil Naro.
Phil fought a valiant battle against cancer over the last few years but left this earth last night surrounded by his family and closest friends. A citizen of both the United States and Canada, he died at his home in Rochester. Funeral arrangements and tributes will be announced shortly. He is survived by sons James and John; brother Joseph; and his mother, Maria, who he loved dearly. [...]
Phil was capable of an extraordinary number of music styles all built around his unmistakably powerful voice. Fortunately, Phil left us with an extraordinary amount of recorded music, which will allow his artistic legacy to live on forever."
Come redazione, porgiamo le nostre condoglianze alla famiglia e agli amici del cantante.