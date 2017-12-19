ESKIMO CALLBOY: in arrivo a maggio l'edizione speciale dell'ultimo EP

|
Gli Eskimo Callboy hanno annunciato per il 21 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Century Media Records, di una versione speciale, intitolata MMXX - Hypa Hypa Edition, del loro ultimo EP.
Di seguito potete vedere la versione del brano Hypa Hypa fatta dai Saltatio Mortis.
Tracklist:
01. Hypa Hypa
02. Hate/Love
03. MC Thunder II (Dancing Like A Ninja)
04. Monsieur Moustache
05. Dramaqueen
06. Prism (w. Tobias Rauscher)
07. Hypa Hypa (w. Saltatio Mortis)
08. Hypa Hypa (w. The BossHoss)
09. Hypa Hypa (w. 257ers)
10. Hypa Hypa (w. Sasha)
11. Hypa Hypa (Remix by Gestört aber GeiL)
12. Hypa Hypa (w. We Butter The Bread With Butter)
13. Hypa Hypa (w. Axel One)