IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Rise - Album Cover
DISCHI IN USCITA

07/05/21
TOMMY`S ROCKTRIP
Beat Up by Rock’n’Roll

07/05/21
JORDFAST
Hadanefter

07/05/21
OSIAH
Loss

07/05/21
GOAD
La Belle Dame

07/05/21
INFERNO
Paradeigma (Phosphenes of Aphotic Eternity)

07/05/21
NANCY WILSON
You and Me

07/05/21
SETH
La Morsure du Christ

07/05/21
SAVE THE WORLD
One (Reissue)

07/05/21
SAVE THE WORLD
Two

07/05/21
INFERNO
Paradeigma (Phosphenes Of Aphotic Eternity)

CONCERTI

07/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

08/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
CAMPUS MUSIC INDUSTRY - PARMA

09/05/21
TANKARD + GAME OVER + REVERBER
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

10/05/21
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

12/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

15/05/21
VEKTOR + CRYPTOSIS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

16/05/21
VEKTOR + CRYPTOSIS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
DEVILS IN HEAVEN: i dettagli di ''Rise'' ed il singolo ''Liberation''
07/05/2021 - 11:23 (41 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/05/2021 - 11:23
DEVILS IN HEAVEN: i dettagli di ''Rise'' ed il singolo ''Liberation''
26/03/2021 - 18:24
DEVILS IN HEAVEN: entrano nel roster della AOR Heaven, in arrivo un album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/05/2021 - 21:48
TERRA ODIUM: in streaming il brano ''Crawling''
07/05/2021 - 21:45
ROBIN MCAULEY: disponibile ''Wanna Take a Ride'' dal suo disco solista
07/05/2021 - 21:41
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''White Jeans''
07/05/2021 - 21:32
MARK SPIRO: ascolta ''Kingdom Come'' da ''Traveling Cowboys''
07/05/2021 - 21:20
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN: ecco i dettagli del nuovo ''Parabellum'', ascolta ''Wolves at the Door''
07/05/2021 - 21:15
MAYHEM: diffusi i dettagli del nuovo EP ''Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando''
07/05/2021 - 21:04
CEREBRAL ROT: annunciano il nuovo ''Excretion of Mortality'', ascolta ''Bowels of Decrepitude''
07/05/2021 - 20:59
THE FLIGHT OF SLEIPNIR: online la nuova ''Servitude''
07/05/2021 - 20:56
NERO DI MARTE: guarda il live video di ''L'Arca'' e ''Sisyphos''
07/05/2021 - 20:51
LIGHT THE TORCH: disponibile il singolo ''More Than Dreaming''
 
