DEVILS IN HEAVEN: i dettagli di ''Rise'' ed il singolo ''Liberation''

I melodic-rocker australiani Devils in Heaven hanno annunciato per il 25 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite AOR Heaven, del loro nuovo album Rise.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il primo singolo, intitolato Liberation.
Tracklist:
01. Liberation
02. The Night Is Over
03. Take Me
04. Ain’t It A Wonder
05. Ships In The Night
06. Say A Prayer
07. Age (Simple Man)
08. All Night
09. Listen To My Heart
10. Dreams
11. Your Beating Heart
12. Heart, Mind & Soul
13. Ships in The Night (1990 version, bonus track)
14. Aint It A Wonder (1990 version, bonus track)