ENSLAVED: previsto per giugno il nuovo live album/DVD ''Below the Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020)''

I norvegesi Enslaved hanno annunciato per il 25 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records e By Norse Music, del loro nuovo live album/DVD Below the Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020).
Questa uscita vuole celebrare il trentesimo anniversario della band e raccoglie la performance che gli Enslaved hanno suonato al Beyond the Gates Festival di Bergen la scorsa estate.
Di seguito potete vedere il video live di The Crossing.
Tracklist:
01. As Fire Swept Clean the Earth
02. The Dead Stare
03. The Crossing
04. Queen of Night
05. Havenless
06. Ridicule Swarm
07. A Darker Place