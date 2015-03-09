TRAGEDY: in arrivo il disco ''Disco Balls to the Wall'', guarda la prima clip

|
La tribute band americana Tragedy ha annunciato per il 30 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del nuovo album Disco Balls to the Wall.
Di seguito potete vedere la clip di You're the One that I Want.
Tracklist:
01. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
02. You're the One That I Want
03. Evil / Baker Street
04. Stayin' Alive
05. Sweet Caroline
06. Raining Blood / It's Raining Men
07. How Deep Is Your Love
08. Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In
09. Africa
10. Total Eclipse of the Heart
11. Tragedy
12. Dancing Queen
13. Skyfall
14. Hot Stuff