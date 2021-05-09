      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
L'artwork del disco
11/05/21
TERAMAZE
Sorella Minore

14/05/21
DAN BAUNES LOST SANCTUARY
Lost Sanctuary

14/05/21
MYLES KENNEDY
Ides Of March

14/05/21
SUNBOMB
Evil and Divine

14/05/21
ZOMBI
Liquid Crystal (EP)

14/05/21
SEVENTH CRYSTAL
Delirium

14/05/21
CANVAS SOLARIS
Chromosphere

14/05/21
THE EMBER, THE ASH
Fixation

14/05/21
HIGH REEPER / HIPPIE DEATH CULT
Doom Sessions Vol. 5

14/05/21
SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE
Mountain Fever

CONCERTI

10/05/21
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY + SPIRIT ADRIFT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

11/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

12/05/21
DEATHSTARS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/05/21
DISCHARGE + GUESTS TBA
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

15/05/21
VEKTOR + CRYPTOSIS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

16/05/21
VEKTOR + CRYPTOSIS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

17/05/21
VEKTOR + CRYPTOSIS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/05/21
ENFORCER + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

22/05/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
HIROSHIMA MON AMOUR - TORINO
ANCIENT WISDOM: tornano con ''A Celebration in Honor of Death'' a diciassette anni dall'ultimo disco
10/05/2021 - 11:59 (38 letture)

10/05/2021 - 13:05
TIMO TOLKKI`S AVALON: guarda il video ufficiale di ''The Fire and the Sinner''
10/05/2021 - 11:40
HEAVY WATER: a luglio il debutto del nuovo progetto di Biff Byford, ascolta ''Red Brick City''
10/05/2021 - 11:22
SATYRICON: in arrivo nel 2022 un nuovo album in studio
10/05/2021 - 11:14
LINDEMANN: disponibile la clip di ''Home Sweet Home'' dal prossimo disco dal vivo
09/05/2021 - 23:51
ENDLESS CHAIN: in arrivo il disco di esordio ''Forthcoming Past'', ecco un singolo
09/05/2021 - 19:41
DISKORD: ecco ''Bionic Tomb Eternal'' da ''Degenerations''
09/05/2021 - 19:36
AN AUTUMN FOR CRIPPLED CHILDREN: disponibile un nuovo singolo dal prossimo disco
09/05/2021 - 19:33
DEFOCUS: presentano il singolo ''Diverge''
09/05/2021 - 19:25
HANGING GARDEN: guarda la clip di ''Skeleton Lake''
09/05/2021 - 18:17
RESURRECTION KINGS: il nuovo album ‘‘Skygazer’’ è in arrivo a luglio
 
