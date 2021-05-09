ANCIENT WISDOM: tornano con ''A Celebration in Honor of Death'' a diciassette anni dall'ultimo disco

|
Il progetto black metal svedese Ancient Wisdom di Marcus E. Norman pubblicherà tramite Avantgarde Music un nuovo album in studio, A Celebration in Honor of Death, il prossimo 4 giugno 2021, a diciassette anni dall'uscita dell'ultimo Cometh Doom, Cometh Death (2004).
La copertina del disco è visibile a lato, mentre la tracklist è riportata qui sotto:
1. Haec Est Mors Secunda
2. Breaking the Circle of Life
3. Architect of Death - Laudamus Te
4. The Coronation
5. Those Who Do Not Exist
6. And God Saw
7. Towards Your Destruction
Il primo singolo, Haec Est Mors Secunda, è ascoltabile di seguito: