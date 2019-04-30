VULVODYNIA: tutti i dettagli del nuovo album ''Praenuntius Infiniti'', ascolta un brano

|
La formazione brutal death metal CVulvodynia ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Praenuntius Infiniti che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 17 luglio tramite la Unique Leader Records nei formati CD, LP e digitale.
La release avrà molti ospiti tra cui Chris van der Walt, Malcolm Pugh (Inferi), Misstiq, Jawd James (Disentomb), Jamie Graham (Viscera), Oliver Rae Aleron (Archspire), Jon Huber (Bludgeoned, ex-I, Detest, ex-Pathology, ex-I Declare War), Matti Way (ex-Abominable Putridity, ex-Pathology).
A lato è disponibile la copertina (curata da Daemorph) mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Praenuntius Infiniti (intro)
2. The Shadowy Descent of Gaia
3. Eternal Wasteland of Galaxies
4. Praenuntius Ascends
5. Banquet of Enigmatic Horrors Pt 1: Terror
6. Banquet of Enigmatic Horrors Pt 2: Agony
7. Whispers of Calamity
8. The Seven Judges
9. Ravenous Revolution
10. A Cosmic Betrayal
11. The War Within
12. Forging The Deity Crusher
13. Funeral Ov The Gods
14. Deicidal Finality
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il singolo The Shadowy Descent of Gaia.