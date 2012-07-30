BORNHOLM: firmano con Napalm Records, al lavoro su nuova musica

|
L'etichetta discografica Napalm Records ha annunciato, attraverso i propri canali socia, di aver messo sotto contratto i pagan metaller Bornholm.
La band ungherese ha inoltre rivelato di essere al lavoro sul loro nuovo album. Di seguito potete leggere le loro dichiarazioni sulla firma:
“The time has come to bring you some great news. We spent the last two years working harder than ever. In the meantime, the world changed completely, but it had no influence on us at all. We began to work on our next record - we have the toughest, longest and most unforgettable work period behind us. As a result, we have signed with Napalm Records, currently one of the best and strongest record labels. It means huge progress for us and we hope the new record will live up to its hopes. We are really grateful for them as they put their trust in the record and the band. A new era begins in our lives and I think we’ve found our place.”