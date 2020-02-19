KK`S PRIEST: ecco il primo singolo e i dettagli del disco di debutto ‘‘Sermons of the Sinner’’

I KK’s Priest
dell’ex-Judas Priest K.K. Downing
hanno finalmente svelato i dettagli relativi al loro disco d'esordio, Sermons of the Sinner
.
L’album vedrà la luce tramite l’etichetta Explorer1 Music Group
il prossimo 20 agosto 2021.Downing
ha dato alcune indicazioni riguardanti la direzione stilistica intrapresa dal gruppo nel processo di scrittura dei brani che compongono il disco:”All of my life, people always wanted an album that we've made in the past. «What's the new album like? Will it be anything like 'British Steel'? Will it be anything like 'Sad Wings'?» People hoping you're going to make a record that you've already made. So in a way this record just sounds like something that has already been made or should have been be made. It does have a lot of things that are connected to the past. For example, ‘'Brothers of the Road'’. If you take all the lyrics off and just listen to the music, maybe you could be listening to ‘'You've Got Another Thing Comin'’.”
I pezzi dell’album volgono dunque uno sguardo al passato di Downing
nei Judas Priest
, come si evince dal titolo della traccia di chiusura, scritta espressamente per essere il seguito di The Sentinel
, apparsa sullo storico Defenders of the Faith
del 1984:01. Incarnation
02. Hellfire Thunderbolt
03. Sermons of the Sinner
04. Sacerdote y Diablo
05. Raise Your Fists
06. Brothers of the Road
07. Metal Through and Through
08. Wild and Free
09. Hail for the Priest
10. Return of the Sentinel
La band ha poi rivelato che, quando sarà possibile avviare il tour promozionale del disco, verranno suonati dei pezzi dei Judas Priest
estratti da Jugulator
(1997) e Demolition
(2001), album che vedevano Tim "Ripper" Owens
alla voce.
La formazione originariamente comunicata, riportata qui
, ha subito una variazione, introducendo il nuovo batterista Sean Elg
dei Deathriders
al posto di Les Binks
, alle prese con un infortunio ad un polso. Quest'ultimo, se sarà in condizione di farlo, parteciperà ugualmente come ospite speciale una volta iniziati i concerti a promozione dell'uscita.
Il primo singolo estratto dal disco è Hellfire Thunderbolt
, ascoltabile di seguito: