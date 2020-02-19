KK`S PRIEST: ecco il primo singolo e i dettagli del disco di debutto ‘‘Sermons of the Sinner’’

13/05/2021 - 11:39 (176 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 6 Notizia in ritardo di più di un giorno.... 5 Anonima e noiosa direi...meglio riascoltare Firepower un altro livello...poi danno tutti la sensazione di voler strafare soprattutto ripper e anche la sezione ritmica niente di che 4 La canzone è banale ma funzionale. Quindi promossa, ci vorrebbe una voce meno canonica che dia un timbro più evidente ai pezzi, per non essere risucchiati nel calderone del genere, ma tanto qui si punta al revival più che all'innovazione e il fruitore in fin dei conti vuole questo. 3 Le sonorità dei Judas sono evidenti, d'altronde, visto i musicisti coinvolti, era da aspettarselo. Per quello che mi riguarda mi è piaciuta, ascolterei questi riff milioni di volte, a prescindere dallo spessore del gruppo che è ben elevato. Continuerò a seguirli come continuerò a seguire i Judas! 2 Visti i Musicisti coinvolti e il nome provocatorio non mi aspettavo certo una ciofeca, anche se... Rimane comunque un prodotto derivativo che sottolinea la sudditanza artistica di un Ripper in confronto ad un Halford seppur datato, e un singolo che rimane comunque meno brillante di qualsiasi singolo estratto da firepower. Detto ciò, lo comprerò probabilmente lo stesso. 1 Questa canzone mi rende felice degli attuali judas priest. Spero non sia così tutto l' intero album ma sinceramente questa canzone scolastica . E anche il breve estratto della title track mi lascia indifferente. Spero che qualcuno non mi venga a dire che questi sono i veri judas o che questa canzone ha il vero sound dei judas. Sembra un brano dei vari progetti solisti di ripper come i three tremors.