MINISTRY: Sin Quirin lascia la band

Sinhue "Sin" Quirin, chitarrista degli statunitensi Ministry, in formazione (seppur in maniera non continuativa) dal 2007, ha annunciato di aver scelto di abbandonare la band.
La motivazione, si legge nelle sue parole, affidate venerdì 14 maggio ad un post su Facebook e riportate sotto, risiede in motivi personali che non hanno a che fare con gli altri membri del gruppo:
"Hey everyone, I hope you're having a great Friday. I wanted to let you all know something that's been on my mind for a while. I've decided to step down from Ministry. I'm in a much different place in my life right now and I feel the time is right for me to focus on my health, my personal life, as well as other projects and interests. Ministry will always be family to me. They all know I love them very much and that I want nothing but the best for them and much success. Thank you for your continued support everyone. Love you all!”