PARADOX: ecco i dettagli di ‘‘Heresy II - End of a Legend’’, ascolta un singolo

I thrasher Paradox pubblicheranno il prossimo 24 settembre 2021 il loro ottavo album in studio, Heresy II - End of a Legend, seguito di Heresy del 1989, tramite AFM Records.
La produzione è stata affidata a Charly Steinhauer.
Il gruppo tedesco ha svelato i dettagli del disco, tra cui la copertina, realizzata da Travis Smith e visibile a sinistra, e la tracklist, riportata di seguito:
01 Escape from the Burning
02 Mountains and Caves
03 The Visitors
04 Children of a Virgin
05 Journey into Fear
06 Burying a Treasure
07 A Meeting of Minds
08 Priestly Vows
09 Unholy Conspiracy
10 A Man of Sorrow (Prologue)
11 A Man of Sorrow
12 The Great Denial
13 End of a Legend
Priestly Vows, prima anticipazione estratta dall’album, è ascoltabile qui sotto: