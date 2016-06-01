      Privacy Policy
 
16/05/21
DISPARAITRE
Urchig

18/05/21
ICE WAR
Sacred Land

20/05/21
ANATOMIA
Corporeal Torment

21/05/21
THUNDERMOTHER
Heat Wave Deluxe Edition

21/05/21
ILLUSORY
Crimson Wreath

21/05/21
MONSTER MAGNET
A Better Dystopia

21/05/21
HANGING GARDEN
Skeleton Lake

21/05/21
GATE
Til Nord (EP)

21/05/21
AMORPHIS
Live at Helsinki Ice Hall

21/05/21
BORGNE
Temps Morts

CONCERTI

16/05/21
VEKTOR + CRYPTOSIS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

17/05/21
VEKTOR + CRYPTOSIS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/05/21
ENFORCER + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

22/05/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
HIROSHIMA MON AMOUR - TORINO

23/05/21
QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT
UNIPOL ARENA - BOLOGNA

23/05/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
AUDITORIUM SAN DOMENICO - FOLIGNO (PG)

02/06/21
SOCIAL DISTORTION + GUESTS
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

03/06/21
HOUR OF PENANCE + GUEST TBA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

04/06/21
HOUR OF PENANCE + GUEST TBA
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

05/06/21
HOUR OF PENANCE + GUEST TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
PARADOX: ecco i dettagli di ‘‘Heresy II - End of a Legend’’, ascolta un singolo
16/05/2021 - 00:19 (41 letture)

lisablack
Domenica 16 Maggio 2021, 1.27.52
1
Che grandi... Il 24 settembre è troppo lontano!!!!!!
85
71
70
80
70
80
