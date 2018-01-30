A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH: rivelano i dettagli del nuovo album ''Infernum Terra''

|
Si intitola Infernum Terra, il quarto album che la formazione gothic A Pale Horse Named Death pubblicherà il prossimo 24 settembre tramite la Long Branch Records / SPV.
Il disco è stato masterizzato da Maor Appelbaum nei suoi Maor Appelbaum Mastering.
A lato è disponibile la copertina (curata da Kelvin Doran) mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Infernum
02. Believe In Something (You Are Lost)
03. Cast Out From The Sky
04. Shards Of Glass
05. Lucifer’s Sun
06. It Is Done
07. Two Headed Snake (Propofol Dreams)
08. Slave To The Master
09. Devil’s Deed
10. Reflections Of The Dead
11. Souls In The Abyss
Il primo singolo Believe In Something (You Are Lost) sarà pubblicato il 28 maggio.