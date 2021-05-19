CLAYMOREAN: i dettagli di ''Eulogy for the Gods''

|
Gli heavy metaller serbi Claymorean hanno rivelato, tramite i propri canali social, i primi dettagli del loro nuovo disco Eulogy for the Gods, che uscirà per la Stormspell Records.
In attesa di conoscere la data di pubblicazione, è possibile leggere la tracklist e vedere la copertina del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Hunter of the Damned
02. Battle in the Sky
03. The Burning of Rome (Cry for Pompeii) [Virgin Steele Cover]
04. Lords of Light
05. Spirit of Merciless Time
06. Mystical Realm (Deorum in absentia)
07. In the Tombs of Atuan
08. Blood of the Dragon [Bonus Track]