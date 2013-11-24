HAIL SPIRIT NOIR: a settembre il quinto album ‘‘Mannequins’’

|
I greci Hail Spirit Noir pubblicheranno il prossimo 10 settembre 2021 il loro quinto album, intitolato Mannequins, tramite l’etichetta Agonia Records.
Il disco si porrà come ulteriore step evolutivo della direzione musicale del gruppo, che con l’ultimo Eden in Reverse aveva già strizzato l’occhio a sonorità settantiane e ottantiane reminiscenti delle colonne sonore di John Carpenter Vangelis; questa volta, la band – stando a quanto rivelato dalla casa discografica – abbraccerà il sound tipico delle colonne sonore dei film horror degli Anni Ottanta, calandolo all’interno della propria proposta musicale.
Il tastierista e compositore Haris ha così commentato l’album:
"This album completes the band’s shift in the ‘80s era. Even though we used loads of synths and production techniques of that era, it is still a modern album to our ears. We wanted to write a musical background to a horror story Theoharis [il chitarrista, ndr] and myself had in mind. We wrote lots of new material but we also remixed a few tracks and ideas from our entire discography. ‘Mannequins’ is a sci-fi pop / horror synthwave album. Different as it may sound, we believe it still echoes the spirit and essence of HSN. Just drop the needle in your vinyl and dance.”
Haris ha anche sottolineato come la scelta di realizzare un disco con sonorità così peculiari non sottintenda in alcun modo l’abbandono dell’alveo rock/metal a cui si ascrive il gruppo sin dal debutto Pneuma. Più semplicemente, in occasione del decimo anniversario della band, gli Hail Spirit Noir hanno voluto celebrare l’occasione con un’uscita atipica, da tempo nei piani ma non ancora realizzata.
A differenza dell’ultimo Eden in Reverse, la formazione che ha suonato sul disco include solamente il già menzionato Haris, il tastierista aggiunto Sakis Bandis e il cantante Cro Mags, con Theoharis che ha lavorato solo come autore dei testi.
La produzione è stata affidata ancora una volta a Dimitris Douvras; la copertina del disco, curata da Fesq.project, è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. 12-31-1985: Night Shift
2. Against Your Will, My Blade
3. Mannequins
4. 12-31-1985: Night Shift II
5. The Monsters Came from the Sky
6. Visitors of Horror
7. Enter Disco Inferno
8. Mannequins II
9. Alien Cell Charging
10. On the Loose Again
11. Ending Crashers
12. Ending Crashers II
13. Crossroads (Digi-CD bonus)