TIMES OF GRACE: online il video di ''The Burden of Belief'' dal secondo album in uscita a luglio

I Times Of Grace di Jesse Leach e Adam Dutkiewicz (progetto parallelo ai loro Killswitch Engage) pubblicheranno il prossimo 16 luglio 2021 il loro secondo album Songs of Loss And Separation.
Di seguito la tracklist:
01. The Burden of Belief
02. Mend You
03. Rescue
04. Far from Heavenless
05. Bleed Me
06. Medusa
07. Currents
08. To Carry the Weight
09. Cold
10. Forever
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina della pubblicazione, mentre qui sotto è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo, nonchè traccia d'apertura, The Burden of Belief.