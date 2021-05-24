THE CEO: a giugno il disco di esordio, ecco ''Redemption''

|
Gli hard-rocker americani The CEO hanno annunciato per il 25 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite RatPak Records, del loro disco di esordio Redemption.
Di seguito è possibile vedere il video della titletrack del disco, che vede la partecipazione di Vince Hornsby dei Sevendust.
Tracklist:
01. Twin Flame
02. Behind These Eyes
03. Redemption
04. Black Hearts
05. Dirty Tragic
06. The Storm
07. Alive
08. Beginning & the End
09. Bourbon Straight
10. Work of Heart
11. Casting Shadows
12. Alone and Dead
13. High N' Dry (Saturday Night) [Bonus Track, CD only]