28/05/21
KARPENTER
Sleepless - Album Cover

28/05/21
KHANDRA
All occupied by sole Death

28/05/21
WHITE MOTH BLACK BUTTERFLY
The cost of Dreaming

28/05/21
DEMERSUS AD NIHILUM
180703 (EP)

28/05/21
7DAYS
Into Forever (Reissue)

28/05/21
TUPLE
Welcome to Hell

28/05/21
SATYRUS
Rites

28/05/21
CIRITH UNGOL
Half Past Human

28/05/21
ASCETE
Calamites & les Calamités

28/05/21
MENTAL CRUELTY
A Hill to Die Upon

CONCERTI

02/06/21
SOCIAL DISTORTION + GUESTS
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

03/06/21
HOUR OF PENANCE + GUEST TBA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

04/06/21
HOUR OF PENANCE + GUEST TBA
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

05/06/21
HOUR OF PENANCE + GUEST TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

05/06/21
TRICK OR TREAT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

10/06/21
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

11/06/21
AEROSMITH + RIVAL SONS
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

16/06/21
FU MANCHU
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 1)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

17/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 2)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE
THE CEO: a giugno il disco di esordio, ecco ''Redemption''
24/05/2021 - 22:21
24/05/2021 - 22:21 (27 letture)

24/05/2021 - 22:21
24/05/2021 - 22:21
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/05/2021 - 00:21
KARPENTER: ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘‘Mechanical Sense’’ dal disco d’esordio
25/05/2021 - 00:20
ZELBO: firmano con Frontiers Music Srl, al lavoro sul disco di debutto
25/05/2021 - 00:19
ZORA: a luglio il terzo album ‘‘Soul Raptor’’, ascolta un brano
25/05/2021 - 00:18
KORN: una data a Milano nel giugno 2022
24/05/2021 - 22:17
ENEMY INSIDE: presentano il singolo ''Release Me''
24/05/2021 - 22:12
ONE MORNING LEFT: il video di ''Downfall'' dal nuovo album
24/05/2021 - 21:59
VULTURE: presentano il video di ''Dealin' Death''
24/05/2021 - 19:50
COSMIC REAPER: guarda il video ufficiale di ‘‘Wasteland II’’ dal disco di debutto
24/05/2021 - 19:42
NIGHT RANGER: ecco dettagli e primo singolo del nuovo ''ATBPO''
24/05/2021 - 19:37
RED FANG: guarda il video di ''Why'' dal nuovo album ''Arrows''
 
