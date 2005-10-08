ZORA: a luglio il terzo album ‘‘Soul Raptor’’, ascolta un brano

|
Il trio death metal calabrese Zora pubblicherà il prossimo 15 luglio 2021 il terzo album Soul Raptor tramite le etichette Old Metal Rites Records, Wings of Destruction e Maxima Music Pro.
Il disco è stato registrato e prodotto presso i SoundFarm Studio di Catanzaro.
La copertina della pubblicazione, curata da Angelo Lo Torto, è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Social Fakework
2. Induced Objectivity
3. Lobotomy
4. Brainwashing
5. Distorted Personality
6. I Can't Breathe
7. Soul Raptor
8. Hypnotic Obsession
9. Ego Psychotic
10. Outro - The Grand Act
Il nuovo singolo dell’album, I Can't Breathe, è stato pubblicato sul canale YouTube della band italiana è ascoltabile qui sotto: