SERIOUS BLACK: si separano dal cantante Urban Breed

|
Tramite i propri canali social, i Serious Black hanno confermato la separazione dal cantante Urban Breed.
Due giorni fa il cantante aveva comunicato il proprio abbandono attraverso un messaggio sul proprio profilo Facebook, che potete leggere qui sotto.
I wish to give thanks to everyone that supported the band during my time in Serious Black!
I'm no longer part of the plan. I certainly contributed to shaping that decision by letting my frustration and disappointment with how I thought my material was mishandled during late stage production spill over and carry on all throughout the tour and beyond, and for that, I can only say I'm sorry...
Thank you again!
I hope to see you all in the future!
Questa invece la risposta della band:
Official Statement!
Hello fans, friends and partners,
first of all we have to say that we are very confused about Urban‘s statement that he is leaving SERIOUS BLACK.
We were really suprised to hear about his comment via magazines and our crew - there was no conversation before.
We respect his decision!
It is true, that the production of „Suite 226“ and also the tour showed
the differences between how we want this band to be and his view.
Anyway, there is no reason for us to fight here with Urban.
He is an outstanding great singer and musician and we want to thank him for more than 100 concerts worldwide, great songs and his work on 4 amazing records!
We truly wish him all the best for his future!
AND NOW the GOOD NEWS of the day:
First:
We had a talk with our label „AFM Records“ a few minutes ago.
We have their full support to finish this record we are working on ... we have to thank them a lot for their given trust!
Second:
A good old friend offered us his helping hand to get this album done.
At this point many thanks to Bob Katsionis, it’s great to have you on our side!
One thing we can promise ... we will deliver a killer album with great new tracks at its very best, crafted in teamwork!
So stay tuned and rock on,
Rami, Dominik and Mario