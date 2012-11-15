SWALLOW THE SUN: atteso a luglio il live album ‘‘20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair’’

|
I finlandesi Swallow the Sun pubblicheranno il prossimo 30 luglio 2021 il loro primo album dal vivo, 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair - Live in Helsinki, tramite l’etichetta Century Media Records.
Il disco, registrato durante una delle dieci date del tour celebrativo del ventennale della band (poi interrotto a causa della situazione pandemica globale), verrà messo in commercio nei formati 2CD+DVD Digipak, 3LP+DVD e digitale.
La copertina del disco è visibile a lato, mentre la tracklist è riportata qui sotto:
1. The Womb of Winter (Live in Helsinki)
2. The Heart of a Cold White Land (Live in Helsinki)
3. Away (Live in Helsinki)
4. Pray for the Winds to Come (Live in Helsinki)
5. Songs from the North (Live in Helsinki)
6. 66°50′N, 28°40′E (Live in Helsinki)
7. Autumn Fire (Live in Helsinki)
8. Before the Summer Dies (Live in Helsinki)
9. Lost and Catatonic (Live in Helsinki)
10. Empires of Loneliness (Live in Helsinki)
11. Falling World (Live in Helsinki)
12. Cathedral Walls (Live in Helsinki)
13. Plaque of Butterflies (Live in Helsinki)
14. Don’t Fall Asleep (Live in Helsinki)
15. Stone Wings (Live in Helsinki)
16. The Giant (Live in Helsinki)
17. Swallow (Live in Helsinki)
18. Here on the Black Earth (Live in Helsinki)