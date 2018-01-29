PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: si separano dal cantante Neil Starr

|
I Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons hanno comunicato di essersi separati dal cantante Neil Starr, in seguito alla decisione, intrapresa da parte dalla formazione guidata dall’ex-Motörhead, di percorrere una nuova direzione musicale per quanto concerne il cantato.
Di seguito le parole di Phil Campbell e del gruppo:
"After much deliberation, we regret to announce that we have decided to try a new vocal direction with the band and are therefore parting ways with our friend and lead vocalist Neil Starr.
We'd like to thank Neil for all of his fantastic performances with the band and for his work behind the scenes over the years and wish him the best of luck for the future.
We are planning to go ahead with this summer's scheduled shows with a replacement.”
La band sta attualmente cercando un sostituto.
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuove informazioni.