02/06/21
DIE APOKALYTISCHEN REITER
The Divine Horsemen

04/06/21
VAN CANTO
To the Power of Eight

04/06/21
DECAPITATED
The First Damned (ristampa)

04/06/21
BILLY GIBBONS
Hardware

04/06/21
SORDIDE
Les Idees Blanches

04/06/21
OSLO TAPES
ØR

04/06/21
INHUMAN CONDITION
Rat God

04/06/21
BLACK VEIL BRIDES
The Phantom Tomorrow

04/06/21
ANCIENT WISDOM
A Celebration in Honor of Death

04/06/21
SOJOURNER
Perennial

02/06/21
SOCIAL DISTORTION + GUESTS
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

03/06/21
HOUR OF PENANCE + GUEST TBA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

04/06/21
HOUR OF PENANCE + GUEST TBA
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

05/06/21
HOUR OF PENANCE + GUEST TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

05/06/21
TRICK OR TREAT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

10/06/21
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

11/06/21
AEROSMITH + RIVAL SONS
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

16/06/21
FU MANCHU
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 1)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

17/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 2)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: si separano dal cantante Neil Starr
02/06/2021 - 00:02 (45 letture)

76
s.v.
65
07/12/2020
Intervista
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS
Più forti della pandemia
26/03/2018
Intervista
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS
Il rock è un affare di famiglia
20/03/2018
Live Report
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS + GORILLA PULP
Jailbreak Live Club, Roma, 16/03/2018
 
02/06/2021 - 00:02
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: si separano dal cantante Neil Starr
14/11/2020 - 00:01
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: guarda il video di ‘‘Born To Roam’’
16/10/2020 - 11:24
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: ecco il lyric video di ''Bite my Tongue''
09/10/2020 - 11:09
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: ecco il video di ''We're the Bastards''
05/09/2020 - 00:27
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: svelati dettagli e primo singolo del nuovo ‘‘We're the Bastards'
17/02/2020 - 20:13
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: live il 26 giugno a Bergamo
27/05/2018 - 12:40
SUMMER BREEZE: annunciati Trivium, Omnium Gatherum, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons ed altri
01/03/2018 - 11:26
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: ecco i dettagli delle date italiane
26/02/2018 - 20:13
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: i dettagli della data di Roma
29/01/2018 - 18:34
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: ecco il video di Dark Days
