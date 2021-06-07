OLLI VANSKA: presenta il suo primo brano solista, ''Deadline''

|
Attraverso il player posto in fondo alla notizia è possibile ascoltare l'audio di Deadline, brano dei violinista dei Turisas Olli Vanska pubblicato lo scorso 4 giugno tramite i profili social dello stesso artista.
Di seguito potete leggere le sue dichiarazioni:
This is an enormous milestone for me personally. I wanted to release my own music for years, but never found time or drive to actually get it done before. A couple of years ago I decided to set a deadline for myself: to release new music before my 40th birthday in 2021.
Late in fall 2020 I realized I have to start pushing this project in order for it to finish in time. “Deadline” was written, recorded and produced during 6 months (along with some other stuff written but not fully recorded yet…) with the pressure increasing as time went by.
The message of the song is that you have to do the important stuff while you still have time. Too many people push back their dreams and aspirations, postpone projects and fall into their own personal pitholes. Things are left undone and unaccomplished.
I believe you have to set goals, even impossible ones, and strive to accomplishing them. And as long as you really try, the outcome doesn’t even matter so much. At least you know that you did your best.
Did I reach my deadline? Haha, yes and no. But we’re here now. The song is here now and it wouldn’t be if I didn’t set a clear goal for myself.
I hope you enjoy the music.
Olli Vänskä