      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

11/06/21
HAMMER KING
Hammer King

11/06/21
TERRA ODIUM
Ne Plus Ultra

11/06/21
DENNIS DEYOUNG
26 East Vol. II

11/06/21
MR. BUNGLE
The Night They Came Home

11/06/21
BOOM DOX
Dead Nation

11/06/21
JOE BONAMASSA
Now Serving Royal Tea Live from The Ryman

11/06/21
GARBAGE
No Gods No Masters

11/06/21
CRYPTA
Echoes of the Soul

11/06/21
SEPIROTH
Condemned to Suffer

11/06/21
BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER
Brother Against Brother

CONCERTI

10/06/21
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

11/06/21
AEROSMITH + RIVAL SONS
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

16/06/21
FU MANCHU
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 1)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

17/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 2)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

18/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 3)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

19/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 4)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

20/06/21
HOLDING ABSENCE
BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

25/06/21
ALPEN FLAIR FESTIVAL
EX NATO AREA - NAZ-SCIAVES (BZ)

26/06/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 1)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: firmano con Better Noise Music, al lavoro su nuova musica
08/06/2021 - 00:03 (15 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
ALTRE NOTIZIE
08/06/2021 - 00:03
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: firmano con Better Noise Music, al lavoro su nuova musica
06/09/2020 - 19:22
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: cancellata la data di novembre a Milano
13/05/2020 - 00:06
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: disponibile ‘‘House On Fire’’ dal nuovo disco
15/04/2020 - 11:46
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: il lyric video di ''Down to Hell' dal prossimo album in uscita a maggio
10/03/2020 - 16:39
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: a novembre per una data in Italia
11/07/2019 - 10:01
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: un videoclip horror per ''The Violence''
15/01/2019 - 10:23
DRAG ME OUT: ecco la nuova band dell'ex-frontman degli Asking Alexandria
28/05/2018 - 12:25
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: disponibile il nuovo video
10/01/2018 - 00:03
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: a giugno una data in Italia
16/12/2017 - 07:32
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
08/06/2021 - 00:03
ATREYU: guarda il video della titletrack di ‘‘Baptize’’
08/06/2021 - 00:01
A DYING PLANET: firmano con Lifeforce Records, a settembre il nuovo ‘‘When the Skies are Grey’’
08/06/2021 - 00:00
SCORPIONS: ecco la prima anticipazione dal nuovo album in studio
08/06/2021 - 00:00
L.A. GUNS: ascolta ‘‘Wheels of Fire’’ dal prossimo live album
07/06/2021 - 20:06
OLLI VANSKA: presenta il suo primo brano solista, ''Deadline''
07/06/2021 - 20:04
BOOM DOX: pubblicano la clip di ''Hit N' Run''
07/06/2021 - 19:46
CRESCENT: a fine mese il nuovo album, ecco il primo singolo
07/06/2021 - 19:33
DEFOCUS: la clip di ''Disease'' dal disco di esordio
07/06/2021 - 19:29
THE DAY OF THE BEAST: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo album
07/06/2021 - 11:15
BIG SCENIC NOWHERE: ascolta ‘‘Lavender Bleu’’ dal prossimo album ''The Long Morrow''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     