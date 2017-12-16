ASKING ALEXANDRIA: firmano con Better Noise Music, al lavoro su nuova musica

|
Gli Asking Alexandria hanno siglato un nuovo accordo discografico con Better Noise Music.
L’annuncio giunge dal presidente dell’etichetta Dan Waite, che ha comunicato anche l’inizio dei lavori, da parte del gruppo britannico, sulla scrittura di materiale inedito che andrà a comporre il debutto per la nuova casa discografica.
Il chitarrista Ben Bruce ha affermato a riguardo dell’accordo:
"We are all extremely excited to be part of the passionate team at Better Noise Music. Over the past ten years, we've been so grateful to connect with fans all over the world. While we've concentrated particularly on our North American fanbase in the past, our goal for the future is that our music and live shows become more accessible to audiences on a global scale. That is why we jumped at the chance to sign to Better Noise. […] We are all extremely proud to hail from England and getting back in touch with our roots is something that is beyond exciting to us. We are more focused, more driven and more determined than ever before. Thank you to everyone who has helped us and supported us over the years. It truly means the world to us. Here's to the future!"