DISCHI IN USCITA

11/06/21
HAMMER KING
Hammer King

11/06/21
MR. BUNGLE
The Night They Came Home

11/06/21
TERRA ODIUM
Ne Plus Ultra

11/06/21
DENNIS DEYOUNG
26 East Vol. II

11/06/21
JOE BONAMASSA
Now Serving Royal Tea Live from The Ryman

11/06/21
BOOM DOX
Dead Nation

11/06/21
GARBAGE
No Gods No Masters

11/06/21
CRYPTA
Echoes of the Soul

11/06/21
SEPIROTH
Condemned to Suffer

11/06/21
BROTHER AGAINST BROTHER
Brother Against Brother

CONCERTI

10/06/21
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + KORN + GUESTS TBA
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

11/06/21
AEROSMITH + RIVAL SONS
I-DAYS - AREA EXPO - MILANO

16/06/21
FU MANCHU
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 1)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

17/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 2)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

18/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 3)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

19/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 4)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

20/06/21
HOLDING ABSENCE
BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

25/06/21
ALPEN FLAIR FESTIVAL
EX NATO AREA - NAZ-SCIAVES (BZ)

26/06/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 1)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA
FEUERSCHWANZ: previsto per agosto il nuovo DVD/Live Album ''Die Letzte Schlacht''
08/06/2021 - 19:58 (36 letture)

