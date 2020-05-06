FEUERSCHWANZ: previsto per agosto il nuovo DVD/Live Album ''Die Letzte Schlacht''

|
I folk metaller tedeschi Feuerschwanz hanno annunciato per il 6 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo Live Album/DVD Die Letzte Schlacht.
Di seguito potete vedere, oltre ai dettagli del disco, un breve trailer.
Tracklist:
01. Powermet-Intro
02. Lords of Powermet
03. Metnotstand im Märchenland
04. Die Hörner hoch
05. Moderation Schubsetanz
06. Schubsetanz
07. Das Elfte Gebot
08. Totentanz
09. Moderation Metfest
10. Metfest
11. Meister der Minne
12. Ding
13. Moderation Hauptmann und Maid
14. Hauptmann und Maid (w. Patty Gurdy/Saltatio Mortis)
15. Schildmaid (w. Saltatio Mortis)
16. Kampfzwerg
17. I See Fire (w. Angus McFife)
18. Das Hämmerunser
19. Methämmer
20. Malleus Maleficarum
21. Unter dem Drachenbanner