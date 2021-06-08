ETERNITY`S END: i primi dettagli del nuovo album e un aggiornamento sulla formazione

|
Gli Eternity's End hanno rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, che il loro prossimo disco intitolato Embers of War uscirà il 26 novembre per la Prosthetic Records. Al momento la band si sta occupando di registrare le parti vocali.
Allo stesso tempo la band ha annunciato di voler passare dall'essere un progetto in studio a poter fisicamente suonare dal vivo. Nelle prossime settimane verranno rivelati i nomi del secondo chitarrista e del bassista, che si andranno ad aggiungere a Iuri Sanson, Christian Muenzner e Hannes Grossmann.
Di seguito potete leggere il post su Facebook:
Dear fans and friends,
it is time to give you an update about the upcoming third Eternity’s End album and the status of the band.
As some of you may have heard already, there happened some changes in the line up of Eternity’s End. The reason is that we want to move Eternity’s End from being an online project to being a real band that can get together to rehearse and play live shows and tours and appear on festivals etc. With a line up that is spread over 2 or 3 continents and with a realistic view on the financial, logistic and scheduling problems that a band of our status has to face, this has proven not to be workable and we have decided to put together a line up completely based in Europe.
We will announce the complete new line up very soon. Vocalist Iuri Sanson, guitarist Christian Muenzner and drummer Hannes Grossmann are still part of the band, our 2nd guitar player and bassist will be revealed in the coming weeks. We want to thank Phil, Jimmy and Mike for their amazing dedication and contributions to the Unyielding album. If you follow the career of any of those guys you will know that all of them are not exactly lazy and some of the most prolific musicians in the entire metal scene and there will be tons of new spectacular albums by each of them coming your way, including First Fragment, Northtale, Symphony X and many many more and it was an honour for us to work with them.
As for our new album, it is almost done. All the instruments are tracked and Iuri Sanson is in the final stages of recording lead vocals. The album will be called “Embers Of War” and will be released in Japan through Avalon/Marquee on November 24, and through Prosthetic Records on November 26 in the rest of the world. The album is being produced by Christian Muenzner and Hannes Grossmann and will be mixed and mastered by Hannes Grossmann at Mordor Sound studios. Choirs are being provided by Piet Sielck and Jan Sören Eckert of German Power Metal factory Iron Savior. The artwork will be done by Dimitar Nikolov.
This album will contain all the flashy craziness of Unyielding and is filled to the rim with very aggressive riffs and high speed drumming, Racer X/Cacophony inspired dual guitar shredding and trade offs, soaring vocals and epic, catchy choruses. However, I feel that this album showcases our classic heavy metal and speed metal influences a bit more than the first 2 albums and will be focused very much on the guitars with only some light keyboard textures here and there. We are also exploring some new territory at times with some more chaotic song structures and some more progressive tonalities and odd meters, without sacrificing the power and drive that is at the core of the Eternity’s End sound, especially in the almost 10 minute long title track. We hope that when the Covid 19 crisis is over we will also be able to hit the road and finally present our music in a live setting.
Stay tuned for more updates and thank you all for your support!
Chris & Eternity’s End