ALIRIO: i dettagli del suo debutto solista ''All Things Must Pass''

Gli Alirio, progetto solista del cantante brasiliano Alirio Netto, hanno annunciato per il 6 agosto la pubblicazione - tramite Frontiers Music srl - del loro disco di debutto All Things Must Pass.
Di seguito potete vedere il video della titletrack.
Tracklist:
01. All Things Must Pass
02. Let It All Burn (Feat. Hugo Mariutti)
03. Here I Am
04. Back To The Roots
05. The First Time
06. Edinburgh
07. Back To The Light (Feat. Andria Busic)
08. I’m Still Here (Feat. Andria Busic)
09. Grey (Feat. Arnel Pineda)
10. You Hate (Feat. Alberto Rionda)
11. Breeze (Bonus Track Digital)
12. Come With Me (Bonus Track Digital)
13. Gipsy (Bonus Track Digital)
14. Mentiras (Feat. Alberto Rionda) (Bonus Track Digital)
15. Nada Se Compara (Bonus Track Digital)