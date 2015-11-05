TRNA: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Istok'', ascolta ''Shining'' con ospiti i Gaerea

|
La formazione blackgaze/post-rock Trna ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Istok che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 3 settembre tramite la Candlelight Records.
L'album sarà disponibile nei formati CD, LP nero, LP trasparente, LP azzurro, LP ghiaccio metallizzato e digitale.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Istok
2. Echoes Of The Past
3. Shining feat. Gaerea
4. Burning Bridges, Shattered Dreams
5. Hearts Turn To Stone
6. Rebirth
7. Shining (Instrumental)
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il singolo Shining che vede come ospiti i blackster Gaerea.