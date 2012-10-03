ENSLAVED: a fine mese quattro live album, disponibile la clip di ''Sacred Horse''

I norvegesi Enslaved
hanno annunciato per il 25 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records
e By Norse Music
, della loro nuova collezione comprendente quattro Live Album/DVD, Below the Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020)
)
), Chronicles of the Northbound (Cinematic Tour 2020)
)
), The Rise of Ymir (Verftet Online Festival 2020)
e Utgard - The Journey Within (Cinematic Tour 2020)
.
Di seguito ecco la clip di Sacred Horse
.
Tracklist - Chronicles of the Northbound (Cinematic Tour 2020)
:01. Ethica Odini (Cinematic Tour 2020)
02. Roots Of The Mountain(Cinematic Tour 2020)
03. Fenris (Cinematic Tour 2020)
04. 793 (Slaget om Lindisfarne) (Cinematic Tour 2020)
05. Isa (Cinematic Tour 2020)
06. The Watcher (Cinematic Tour 2020)
07. Death In The Eyes Of Dawn (Cinematic Tour 2020)
Tracklist - The Rise of Ymir (Verftet Online Festival 2020)
:01. Ethica Odini (Verftet Online Festival 2020)
02. Return To Yggdrasill (Verftet Online Festival 2020)
03. Ruun (Verftet Online Festival 2020)
04. The Dead Stare (Verftet Online Festival 2020)
05. The Crossing (Verftet Online Festival 2020)
06. Havenless (Verftet Online Festival 2020)
07. Sacred Horse (Verftet Online Festival 2020)
08. Isa (Verftet Online Festival 2020)
Tracklist - Utgard - The Journey Within (Cinematic Tour 2020)01. Intro: Utgarðr (Cinematic Tour 2020)
02. Jettegryta (Cinematic Tour 2020)
03. Homebound (Cinematic Tour 2020)
04. Urjotun (Cinematic Tour 2020)
05. Flight Of Thought And Memory (Cinematic Tour 2020)