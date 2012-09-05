ELEGY OF MADNESS: si separano dal violoncellista Luca Basile

|
Gli Elegy of Madness hanno comunicato, attraverso i propri canali social, di essersi separati dal violoncellista Luca Basile.
In basso potete leggere le dichiarazioni dello stesso musicista:
"it wasn't easy to make this decision, but I'm leaving ELEGY OF MADNESS, our professional lives are divided here.
Live is made of chapters, of choises that lead to other choise, of paths that lead to other paths, we don't know exactly where they'll lead but each of us know that it will be the right way for our life.
I decided to spent H24 to my next soloist work, to the cinematic projects and to the next projects that will be released soon.
Now a beautiful chapter of my life is closed with my brothers Tony Elegy Tomasicchio Stefania Elegy Irullo Salvatore Larry Amati Marco Monno Francesco Paolo Caputo with whom we played on wonderful stages in front of amazing people from all over the world and to whom I wish all the best.
Anyway, The Gate is not completely closed, we will continue to collaborate beacause our professional lives are divided, yes, but our friendship will continue.
Chapter 2 :
Let The Music Continues!
See you soon! 🤘"
E quelle della band:
"We wish Luca Basile all the best for his future! We part ways...but maybe, one day, our ways will cross again! Good luck bro! 🤘🤘🤘"