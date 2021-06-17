      Privacy Policy
 
18/06/21
MORGARTEN
Cry of the Lost

18/06/21
PHARAOH
The Powers that Be

18/06/21
CROWNE
Kings in the North

18/06/21
CHALICE OF SIN
Chalice of Sin

18/06/21
EISREGEN / GOATFUNERAL
Bitterböse

18/06/21
THY KINGDOM WILL BURN
Thy Kingdom Will Burn

18/06/21
CONSTANCIA
Brave New World

18/06/21
TRITON DEVS
Stay Alive

18/06/21
SUBWAY TO SALLY
Eisheilige Nacht - Back to Lindenpark (Live Album/DVD)

18/06/21
DEAD WITCHES / WITCHTHROAT SERPENT
Doom Sessions Vol. 666

CONCERTI

17/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 2)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

18/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 3)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

19/06/21
FIRENZE ROCKS (day 4)
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

20/06/21
HOLDING ABSENCE
BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

25/06/21
ALPEN FLAIR FESTIVAL
EX NATO AREA - NAZ-SCIAVES (BZ)

26/06/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 1)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

26/06/21
PEARL JAM
AUTODROMO ENZO E DINO FERRARI - IMOLA

03/07/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 2)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

05/07/21
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

07/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO
NEKER: ascolta ‘‘A Kind of Pain’’ dal nuovo ‘‘Slower’’ in uscita domani
17/06/2021 - 10:47 (46 letture)

