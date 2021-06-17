NEKER: ascolta ‘‘A Kind of Pain’’ dal nuovo ‘‘Slower’’ in uscita domani

|
Il progetto sludge/doom metal italiano Neker darà alle stampe domani, 18 giugno 2021, il secondo disco in studio, Slower, per l’etichetta Time to Kill Records.
In fondo alla pagina è possibile ascoltare A Kind of Pain, il secondo e ultimo singolo scelto ad anticipare l’uscita del disco.
La copertina del platter, curata da Ludovico Cioffi, è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Nosferatu
2. Like There's No Tomorrow
3. Too Fierce
4. Another One
5. A Kind of Pain
6. Something from Nowhere
7. Pretty Fucking Far from Ok
8. The Birth of Pain
9. Laura Palmer's Theme
10. The World I'm Writing For
11. Deception of the Guardian