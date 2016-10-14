THE NEAL MORSE BAND: annunciato il nuovo album ''Innoncence & Danger''

|
Si intitola Innoncence & Danger, il quarto e nuovo album del progetto The Neal Morse Band di Neal Morse. Il doppio disco sarà pubblicato il prossimo 27 agosto tramite la Radiant Records nei formati Limited 2CD+DVD Digipak (con il making of dell'album) limitato, 3LP+2CD Boxset, Standard 2CD Jewelcase e in digitale.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Thomas Ewerhard mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
CD 1 (Innocence):
1. Do It All Again 08:55
2. Bird On A Wire 07:22
3. Your Place In The Sun 04:12
4. Another Story To Tell 04:50
5. The Way It Had To Be 07:14
6. Emergence 03:12
7. Not Afraid Pt. 1 04:53
8. Bridge Over Troubled Water 08:08
CD 2 (Danger):
1. Not Afraid Pt. 2 19:32
2. Beyond The Years 31:22
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo Do It All Again.