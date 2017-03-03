CRAZY LIXX: completate le registrazioni per il settimo disco

|
Attraverso i propri canali social, i glam metaller svedesi Crazy Lixx hanno rivelato di aver concluso le registrazioni per il loro settimo disco.
Al momento non è nota la data di uscita e nemmeno tutti i dettagli relativi all'album. Di seguito potete leggere le loro parole:
Well, our seventh studio album is.... DONE!! Every up coming release sounds fantastic, we know that, but this time it couldn't be more true!
Can't wait to let you know the title, see the cover, and of course, listen to the entire album!
Excited?! 🥳