ANETTE OLZON: ecco i dettagli di ''Strong'', ascolta ''Parasite''

L’ex-cantante dei Nightwish Anette Olzon ha svelato i dettagli del suo secondo disco solista: Strong uscirà il prossimo 10 settembre 2021 tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
In fondo alla pagina è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo estratto dal disco, Parasite, che è stato così commentato dall'attuale voce dei The Dark Element:
"'Parasite' is a song about those who create disaster in this world with their lies, their schemes, their greed and hate. Hiding their intentions behind a respectable facade. Living in a world of a bit of chaos with a pandemic, crazy politics, violence, social media behavior and people venting their opinions upon others all the time is the foundation behind the idea of the lyrics for the album. Musically, I wanted a much heavier album, yet with strong melodies and took my inspiration from bands I like such as Dimmu Borgir and In Flames.”
Musiche e testi sono stati scritti dalla Olzon insieme a Magnus Karlsson, che ha anche prodotto il disco. Jacob Hansen ha curato la fase di missaggio.
La formazione che ha registrato il disco include, oltre ad Anette alla voce e Magnus Karlsson alla sei corde, Anders Köllerfors alla batteria e Johan Husgafvel al basso.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist dell'album, mentre la copertina è visibile a lato:
01. Bye Bye Bye
02. Sick of You
03. I Need to Stay
04. Strong
05. Parasite
06. Sad Lullaby
07. Fantastic Fanatic
08. Who Can Save Them
09. Catcher of My Dreams
10. Hear Them Roar
11. Roll the Dice