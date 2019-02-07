BRYMIR: firmano con Napalm Records

|
L'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records ha rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto i symphonyc-melodeath metaller finnici Brymir.
Il nuovo album è previsto per il 2022. Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band.
“We are beyond excited to announce that BRYMIR has signed a worldwide recording contract with the legendary label Napalm Records. With this newly-forged alliance we are headed towards a whole new level of opportunity and conquest. Are you ready for the coming storm? We sure as hell are!”