      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/06/21
KING COMPANY
Trapped

25/06/21
LIGHT THE TORCH
You Will Be The Death Of Me

25/06/21
OZORA
Angelica

25/06/21
SKYEYE
Soldiers of Light

25/06/21
CRESCENT
Carving the Fires of Akhet

25/06/21
THE CEO
Redemption

25/06/21
BUCKCHERRY
Hellbound

25/06/21
LUSTMORD & KARIN PARK
Alter

25/06/21
WHITE WARD
Debemur Morti (EP)

25/06/21
ICEBURN
Asclepius

CONCERTI

25/06/21
ALPEN FLAIR FESTIVAL
EX NATO AREA - NAZ-SCIAVES (BZ)

26/06/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 1)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

26/06/21
PEARL JAM
AUTODROMO ENZO E DINO FERRARI - IMOLA

03/07/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 2)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

05/07/21
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

07/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

08/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
IPPODROMO DELLE CAMPANELLE - ROMA

09/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CONCRETION POST ROCK FESTIVAL - AQUILEIA (UD)

11/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

12/07/21
KISS
ARENA DI VERONA
BRYMIR: firmano con Napalm Records
22/06/2021 - 21:08 (34 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/06/2021 - 21:08
BRYMIR: firmano con Napalm Records
05/12/2019 - 11:20
BRYMIR: disponibile un nuovo video
07/02/2019 - 15:25
BRYMIR: annunciata la pubblicazione di un nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/06/2021 - 00:16
METALLICA: a settembre la riedizione di ‘‘Metallica’’ e l’album di cover ‘‘The Metallica Blacklist’’
22/06/2021 - 21:43
THE DAY OF THE BEAST: pubblicato il video di ''Enter the Witch House''
22/06/2021 - 21:33
CAMUNIA SONORA: diffusa il nuovo bill del festival
22/06/2021 - 21:28
BLACKSWORD: a luglio il nuovo album, ecco ''Iron Will''
22/06/2021 - 21:19
ETERNITY`S END: rivelano il nuovo bassista
22/06/2021 - 16:56
THY CATAFALQUE: tutto il nuovo album ‘‘Vadak’’ è disponibile in streaming
22/06/2021 - 12:43
URIAH HEEP: a settembre il nuovo box set ''Every Day Rocks''
22/06/2021 - 12:31
ANETTE OLZON: ecco i dettagli di ''Strong'', ascolta ''Parasite''
22/06/2021 - 12:09
HIRAES: guarda il video di ''Eyes Over Black'' dal disco d'esordio
22/06/2021 - 11:55
LAMBSTONE: doppio concerto al Legend Club di Milano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     