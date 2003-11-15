METALLICA: a settembre la riedizione di ‘‘Metallica’’ e l’album di cover ‘‘The Metallica Blacklist’’

I Metallica
pubblicheranno, attraverso la loro Blackened Recordings
, una riedizione speciale del loro quinto, omonimo, disco - certamente noto ai più come The Black Album
- in data 10 settembre 2021.
L’uscita avviene in occasione del trentesimo anniversario di Metallica
, originariamente pubblicato dalla Vertigo Records
(Europa) e dalla Elektra Records
(USA) il 12 agosto 1991.
Il disco sarà disponibile, con suono rimasterizzato, in formato CD, in digitale, come doppio LP in vinile e in un cofanetto in edizione limitata, contenente l'album rimasterizzato su 2LP, un picture disc, tre LP live, 14 CD (demo, interviste, registrazioni live), 6 DVD (out-takes, “dietro le quinte”, video ufficiali, concerti), un libro, quattro laminati del tour, tre litografie, tre plettri per chitarra, una tracolla per il pass della band, una cartella con fogli di testo e una scheda per il download digitale.
Sebbene sia difficile immaginare che un lettore di questo sito non conosca il Black Album
, trovate i suoi dettagli e la nostra recensione a questo indirizzo
.
Sempre il 10 settembre uscirà anche The Metallica Blacklist
, un album ufficiale di cover realizzate da una svariata lista di artisti, provenienti da generi musicali talvolta ben distanti dal mondo del metal strettamente inteso.
Ciascuno di loro ha dato vita alla cover del proprio pezzo preferito estratto dal quinto disco dei “Four Horsemen
”. Per chi avesse la pazienza di leggerli tutti, di seguito sono elencati i nomi di ognuno di questi artisti e la cover dagli stessi realizzata:Alessia Cara & the Warning – Enter Sandman
Mac Demarco – Enter Sandman
Ghost – Enter Sandman
Juanes – Enter Sandman
Rina Sawayama – Enter Sandman
Weezer – Enter Sandman
Sam Fender – Sad but True (Live)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Sad but True
Mexican Institute of Sound & La Perla & Gera Mx – Sad but True
Royal Blood – Sad but True
St. Vincent – Sad but True
White Reaper – Sad but True
Yb – Sad but True
Biffy Clyro – Holier Than Thou
The Chats – Holier Than Thou
Off! – Holier Than Thou
Pup – Holier Than Thou
Corey Taylor – Holier Than Thou
Cage the Elephant – The Unforgiven
Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – The Unforgiven
Diet Cig – The Unforgiven
Flatbush Zombies con Dj Scratch – The Unforgiven
Ha*ash – The Unforgiven
José Madero – The Unforgiven
Moses Sumney – The Unforgiven
J Balvin – Wherever I May Roam
Chase & Status & Backroad Gee – Wherever I May Roam
The Neptunes – Wherever I May Roam
Jon Pardi – Wherever I May Roam
Sebastian – Don’t Tread on Else Matters
Portugal. The Man & Aaron Beam – Don’t Tread on Me
Volbeat – Don’t Tread on Me
The Hu – Through the Never
Tomi Owó – Through the Never
Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters
Miley Cyrus con Watt, Elton John, Yo-yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters
Dave Gahan – Nothing Else Matters
Mickey Guyton – Nothing Else Matters
Dermot Kennedy – Nothing Else Matters
Mon Laferte – Nothing Else Matters
Igor Levit – Nothing Else Matters
My Morning Jacket – Nothing Else Matters
Pg Roxette – Nothing Else Matters
Darius Rucker – Nothing Else Matters
Chris Stapleton – Nothing Else Matters
Tresor – Nothing Else Matters
Goodnight, Texas – Of Wolf and Man
Idles – The God That Failed
Imelda May – The God That Failed
Cherry Glazerr – My Friend of Misery
Izïa – My Friend of Misery
Kamasi Washington – My Friend of Misery
Rodrigo Y Gabriela – The Struggle Within
Il ricavato di ogni vendita, download o streaming di quest’ultima operazione – acquistabile nei formati digitale, 4CD e 7LP in vinile - sarà diviso equamente tra le associazioni di beneficenza scelte dal singolo artista e la Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation
.
I primi due singoli da The Metallica Blacklist
, ovvero la versione di Nothing Else Matters
suonata da Miley Cyrus
, Watt
, Elton John
, Yo-yo Ma
, Robert Trujillo
, e Chad Smith
e la cover di Enter Sandman
suonata da Juanes
, sono ascoltabili qui sotto: