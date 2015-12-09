      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/06/21
HIRAES
Solitary

25/06/21
WITHERED
Verloren

25/06/21
LIGHT THE TORCH
You Will Be The Death Of Me

25/06/21
KING COMPANY
Trapped

25/06/21
OZORA
Angelica

25/06/21
SKYEYE
Soldiers of Light

25/06/21
CEREBRAL ROT
Excretion of Mortality

25/06/21
ENSLAVED
Below the Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020)

25/06/21
BUCKCHERRY
Hellbound

25/06/21
ICEBURN
Asclepius

CONCERTI

25/06/21
ALPEN FLAIR FESTIVAL
EX NATO AREA - NAZ-SCIAVES (BZ)

26/06/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 1)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

26/06/21
PEARL JAM
AUTODROMO ENZO E DINO FERRARI - IMOLA

03/07/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 2)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

05/07/21
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

07/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

08/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
IPPODROMO DELLE CAMPANELLE - ROMA

09/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CONCRETION POST ROCK FESTIVAL - AQUILEIA (UD)

11/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

12/07/21
KISS
ARENA DI VERONA
IGNEA: firmano con Napalm Records
23/06/2021 - 23:08 (31 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/06/2021 - 23:08
IGNEA: firmano con Napalm Records
04/03/2020 - 18:20
IGNEA: previsto per aprile il nuovo album
09/12/2015 - 12:32
IGNEA: online il primo video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/06/2021 - 21:15
THE DARKNESS: ad ottobre il nuovo album, in Italia nel 2022
23/06/2021 - 21:06
SUIDAKRA: online il video di ''Vortex of Carnage'' dal nuovo album
23/06/2021 - 20:46
CAMUNIA SONORA: tutti i dettagli del festival
23/06/2021 - 19:07
BOKASSA: a settembre il nuovo album ''Molotov Rocktail'', ecco il primo singolo
23/06/2021 - 17:40
EXTINCTION: ascolta la versione riregistrata di ''Hell Behind a Screen''
23/06/2021 - 15:31
REBELLION: guarda il video di ''Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité''
23/06/2021 - 15:27
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY: online la clip di ‘‘Exoverse Suite'' dal nuovo live album
23/06/2021 - 11:46
BODY COUNT: a breve al lavoro su ''Merciless'', il nuovo album in studio
23/06/2021 - 00:16
METALLICA: a settembre la riedizione di ‘‘Metallica’’ e l’album di cover ‘‘The Metallica Blacklist’’
22/06/2021 - 21:43
THE DAY OF THE BEAST: pubblicato il video di ''Enter the Witch House''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     