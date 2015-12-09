IGNEA: firmano con Napalm Records

|
L'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records ha rivelato, tramite i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto i melodic metaller Ignea.
Contestualmente è stato comunicato che la band pubblicherà il suo terzo disco nel corso del 2022. Queste le parole della cantante:
“I truly believe that our cooperation with Napalm Records will go under the banner of synergy that will bring the best out of IGNEA and also make our label proud to have us in the roster. IGNEA means ‘burning’, and mixing fire with Napalm can be simply nothing else but a blast. So, 'strike a match, let’s make it bright'!”