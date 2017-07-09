      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Gods of Debauchery - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/06/21
HIRAES
Solitary

25/06/21
WITHERED
Verloren

25/06/21
LIGHT THE TORCH
You Will Be The Death Of Me

25/06/21
KING COMPANY
Trapped

25/06/21
OZORA
Angelica

25/06/21
SKYEYE
Soldiers of Light

25/06/21
CEREBRAL ROT
Excretion of Mortality

25/06/21
ENSLAVED
Below the Lights (Cinematic Tour 2020)

25/06/21
BUCKCHERRY
Hellbound

25/06/21
ICEBURN
Asclepius

CONCERTI

25/06/21
ALPEN FLAIR FESTIVAL
EX NATO AREA - NAZ-SCIAVES (BZ)

26/06/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 1)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

26/06/21
PEARL JAM
AUTODROMO ENZO E DINO FERRARI - IMOLA

03/07/21
ROCK THE CASTLE (day 2)
CASTELLO DI VILLAFRANCA - VERONA

05/07/21
DEEP PURPLE + GUESTS
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

07/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

08/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
IPPODROMO DELLE CAMPANELLE - ROMA

09/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
CONCRETION POST ROCK FESTIVAL - AQUILEIA (UD)

11/07/21
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + GUESTS TBA
FABRIK - CAGLIARI

12/07/21
KISS
ARENA DI VERONA
SEVEN SPIRES: annunciano il nuovo album ''Gods of Debauchery'', guarda la clip della titletrack
24/06/2021 - 18:56 (34 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/06/2021 - 18:56
SEVEN SPIRES: annunciano il nuovo album ''Gods of Debauchery'', guarda la clip della titletrack
05/06/2021 - 18:38
SEVEN SPIRES: disponibile la nuova canzone ''This God Is Dead''
27/04/2021 - 10:44
SEVEN SPIRES: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''The Cursed Muse''
16/05/2020 - 19:37
SEVEN SPIRES: pubblicata la versione acustica di ''Silvery Moon''
14/02/2020 - 17:15
SEVEN SPIRES: presentato il terzo singolo dal nuovo disco
07/01/2020 - 18:06
SEVEN SPIRES: online un nuovo video
13/11/2019 - 16:33
SEVEN SPIRES: guarda ''Succumb'' dal nuovo album
10/01/2019 - 07:21
SEVEN SPIRES: firmano per la Frontiers Music
01/08/2017 - 10:55
SEVEN SPIRES: tutto il nuovo disco in streaming
09/07/2017 - 10:52
SEVEN SPIRES: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/06/2021 - 20:00
PESTILENCE: tutto il nuovo album ''Exitivm'' in streaming
24/06/2021 - 19:07
BRAINSTORM: ecco il lyric video di ''Where Ravens Fly''
24/06/2021 - 14:14
POWERWOLF: presentano il singolo ''Dancing with the Dead''
24/06/2021 - 12:09
KING DIAMOND: nel 2022 i nuovi album di King Diamond e Mercyful Fate
24/06/2021 - 11:59
JOURNEY: ''The Way We Used to Be'' è il primo singolo inedito dell'attuale formazione della band
24/06/2021 - 11:43
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT: online la clip di ''Suicide by Star (Live)''
24/06/2021 - 11:49
HOLOCAUSTO CANIBAL: firmano con Selfmadegod Records, nuovo album nel 2022
24/06/2021 - 11:38
ONE DESIRE: ecco il live video di ''Shadowman''
24/06/2021 - 11:38
OBSCURA: una data in Italia nel 2021 con i Persefone
24/06/2021 - 11:28
E-FORCE: firmano con Mighty Music e annunciano il nuovo ''Mindbender''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     