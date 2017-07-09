SEVEN SPIRES: annunciano il nuovo album ''Gods of Debauchery'', guarda la clip della titletrack

I Seven Spires
hanno annunciato per il 10 settembre 2021 la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl
, del loro nuovo album Gods of Debauchery
.
Di seguito potete vedere il video del brano omonimo, mentre qui
trovate il singolo The Cursed Muse
e a questo link
è disponibile This God is Dead
.
Tracklist:01. Wanderer’s Prayer
02. Gods Of Debauchery
03. The Cursed Muse
04. Ghost Of Yesterday
05. Lightbringer
06. Echoes Of Eternity
07. Shadow On An Endless Sea
08. Dare To Live
09. In Sickness, In Health
10. This God Is Dead
11. Oceans Of Time
12. The Unforgotten Name
13. Gods Amongst Men
14. Dreamchaser
15. Through Lifetimes
16. Fall With Me